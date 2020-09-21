RCMP conduct operation in Quebec in connection with White House ricin letter

RCMP officers in Quebec are carrying out an operation this morning in Saint-Hubert, south of Montreal, in connection with a contaminated letter sent to the White House.

In a Tweet, the RCMP said a team of specialists is on hand to ensure the safety of the public.

Our Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team (CBRNE) is leading the operation. Police and Fire teams from Longueuil are also on site. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure public safety. —@rcmpqc

A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump, was arrested over the weekend at the New York-Canada border.

The letter was intercepted before it reached the White House.

More to come.