Quebec welfare travel restrictions decried as violation of human rights

A Quebec government regulation that cuts off welfare payments if recipients leave the province for a week or more is being challenged in court.

A group of protesters gathered Monday morning ahead three days of hearings before Quebec's administrative tribunal in Montreal. The two plaintiffs argue the rule violates their human rights.

"Human rights for everyone, not for some, not for none," protesters chanted outside the tribunal.

The so-called 7/15 rule was introduced under the previous Liberal government in 2015 as part of a number of changes designed to get people back to work.



Welfare recipients have their payments suspended if they spend more than seven consecutive days or 15 days a month outside of Quebec. That forces them to reapply and repay any amounts paid out while they were deemed inadmissible.



Activists say the rules have an adverse impact on certain groups, notably immigrants and women who have to forgo travel for events like marriages, illness or death for fear of having their payments cut.

Each province sets its own eligibility rules from social assistance, with Quebec's among the most restrictive.

Some provinces and territories such as British Columbia, Prince Edward Island and the Northwest Territories cut off applicants after 30 days.