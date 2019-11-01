Winds, rain knock out power to thousands of Quebecers
Rain has prompted Sherbrooke to open emergency response centre
Strong winds and heavy rain have knocked out power to thousands of Quebecers and led to concerns about flooding in parts of the province.
Nearly 68,000 customers are without power as of 6 a.m., most of them in the Eastern Townships and Montérégie.
Francis Labbé, Hydro spokesperson, said while most people who are in the dark now will have their power back by about 9 a.m., they expect the situation to worsen throughout the day.
Environment Canada is warning that wind gusts will reach up to 100 kilometres per hour in the Montreal area, Quebec City and parts of the Eastern Townships on Friday.
In Sherbrooke, a risk of flooding has prompted the city to open an emergency centre. Officials say that overnight, water levels in the Saint-François River rose more than a metre in 30 minutes.
And in Montreal, the rainfall caused some homes and roads to flood.
