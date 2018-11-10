Dog's breakfast of slush, snow, wind and rain across Quebec

The grey and gloomy weather that settled over much of Quebec these past weeks will make way for a coating of white snow in many parts of the province.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for much of Central and Eastern Quebec for Saturday, while the Laurentians and the Abitibi received upwards of 20 centimetres overnight.

Quebec City can also expect up to 20 centimetres of snow by Saturday evening, mixed with strong wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour later.

A thick layer of snow and melted snow covered the streets and sidewalks in Quebec City on Saturday morning. (Julia Page/CBC)

Meanwhile the most eastern regions will be coping with storm surge, snowfall and wind warnings all at once.

The North Shore and Lower North Shore can expect wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour mixed with snow accumulations of up to 20 centimetres and very high tides.

The Gaspé region will also see higher than normal water levels and large waves, but the precipitation there will fall as rain.

Snowing buckets on rue St-Jean in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/qccity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#qccity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/finally?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#finally</a> <a href="https://t.co/35Pkdl0Ou6">pic.twitter.com/35Pkdl0Ou6</a> —@JuliaBPage

The ferry between Souris, P.E.I and the Magdalen Islands has been delayed because of the bad weather. The next crossing to Cap-aux-Meules is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Service between Godbout and Matane is also affected.

The Ministry of Transport is urging motorists who do not yet have their winter tires to stay off the roads, if possible.