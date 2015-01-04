April showers will bring… icy conditions and snowy roads to southern Quebec

We are going on our third official week of spring, but we're not free of winter's grip just yet.

Freezing rain is heading this way, according to Environment Canada. And the farther north you go, the more likely that precipitation will fall as snow.

It will all start Sunday night. By Monday, between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the Quebec City area and central Quebec.

Regions in the southwest of the province, including Montreal and the Eastern Townships, will get somewhere between five and 15 millimetres of freezing rain.

The worst of it is expected to hit the Laurentians and Outaouais.

By Monday afternoon, much of the ice will melt away as the temperature rises — Montreal's expected high is 11 C.

The rain will stick around until Tuesday morning.