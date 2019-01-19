Freezing, snowy weekend in store for much of southern Quebec

No matter where you are in southern Quebec this weekend, you will be dealing with some bona fide winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for just about everywhere, warning of extreme cold, an impending storm, or both.

Much of the province is under an extreme cold warning — the windchill is expected to make it feel like –40 in the Laurentians, western and central Quebec. As you head north, it will feel like –50.

The weather agency is warning everyone in those areas to cover up, because in those temperatures, frostbite can take hold of exposed skin in minutes.

Farther south, the issue is the cold and snow.

The Laurentians, Montreal area and Montérégie are expected to get up to 20 centimetres of snow through Sunday, but that number increases to 40 centimetres in areas such as the Eastern Townships and Beauce.

And while it won't get chilly enough to prompt an extreme cold warning, it won't exactly be balmy, either.

With the windchill, it will feel like –30. What's worse, those strong winds will be creating blowing snow conditions, making driving particularly hazardous.

The snow will taper off Sunday, but cold temperatures are in the forecast until Tuesday.