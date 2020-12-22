White Christmas? Nope. It's 2020!

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Maybe in 2021.

The forecast for much of southern Quebec is for rain, and lots of it.

On Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for much of the province, including the Montreal and Quebec City areas: expect between 20 and 50 millimetres of rain, and strong, sustained winds.

Ditto for the Saguenay region, Quebec's North Shore as well as parts of the Lower North Shore, the Mauricie Region and western Quebec.

The areas north of the St. Lawrence River are expected to be most affected.

The rain and wind will come with unusually high temperatures, with highs of 11 C expected on Christmas Day in Quebec City and 12 C in Montreal.

The heavy rain could flash floods and pooling on roads.

And then, possible freezing rain.

Temperatures will begin to drop on the 25th, rain will turn to snow and may cause icy road conditions.