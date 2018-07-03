Love them or hate them, vanity plates will soon be legal in Quebec

At long last, the province is expected to announce the details of its personalized licence plate program on Tuesday.

The Quebec government has planned to allow vanity plates since at least 2014.

Transport Minister André Fortin, Junior Transport Minister Véronyque Tremblay, and the SAAQ president Nathalie Tremblay will make an announcement on the subject at 3 p.m.

When it's implemented, Quebec will join other provinces in allowing people to pay a fee to allow them to choose the characters on their licence plates.

Drivers can choose up to seven characters to personalize their plates. Every licence plate must be different.

When the idea was discussed in 2014, authorities said some offensive words would be forbidden.

In other provinces, personalized plates cost anywhere from $80 to $350 on top of regular registration fees.

Tacky or awesome?

It's estimated around two per cent of drivers opt for vanity plates, but opinion is split on whether they're fun or obnoxious.

"If they're done tastefully, they can make people laugh. Like if you're driving and you're waiting in long traffic, and you see something in front of you and it's really funny, then it's great," said Montreal resident Celine Grimard.

Montreal resident Celine Grimard said vanity plates are often humorous. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Tourist Andy Birsh advises against paying extra for vanity plates.

"I think that they are probably more irritating than they are cheering," said Birsh. "Don't do it."