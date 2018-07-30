Quebec's vanity licence plate website back online after false start

The Quebec automobile insurance board's vanity plate website is back up and running after it became a victim of its own success.

The site crashed one hour after it went live Friday, but those problems were addressed over the weekend, according to SAAQ spokesperson Mario Vaillancourt.

The site went back up at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. There is still a notice across the top of the page that warns of the possibility of technical difficulties, but the electronic form can be accessed and filled out.

Vaillancourt said in the half hour that followed, nearly 2,000 people placed orders for their new plates.

The province announced it would be allowing motorists to personalize their licence plates earlier this month.

They don't come cheap — each one costs $250 and it costs $34.50 to renew each year, compared to the $11 renewal fee for a regular plate.

Drivers can choose up to seven characters to personalize their plates. Every licence plate must be different.

Limitations on what can be written include:

Lettering falsely suggesting the owner of the vehicle is, or is related to, a public authority.

An expression of carelessness about road safety.

An obscene or scandalous idea.

The promotion of a criminal offence.

The SAAQ spent $3 million to put the plan in place and believes the system will pay for itself once about 23,000 users sign up.

The Quebec government has planned to allow vanity plates since at least 2014.