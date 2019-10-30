Quebec will make immigrants pass 'values' test to qualify for residency

Immigrants to Canada who want to settle in Quebec will soon be required to pass a provincial values test.

Starting Jan. 1, new arrivals to Canada will have to prove they have learned "democratic values and Quebec values" in order to obtain a selection certificate, the first step toward permanent residency for immigrants wanting to live in the province.

The test was a key promise made by Coalition Avenir Québec in last year's election.

Premier François Legault was able to bypass Ottawa by deciding to administer the test during the selection process, which is Quebec's jurisdiction, instead of during the permanent residency process, which is Canadian jurisdiction.

It is still unclear exactly what questions will be asked on the test, but the values are defined as those expressed in Quebec's Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.

All adult immigration applicants and their accompanying family members will be required to pass the test if they want to move to Quebec, the government announced Wednesday in the official Gazette.

Minors or those who have a medical condition that prevents them from obtaining the certificate would be exempt.

Need 75% to pass

The test will be similar to the one already required to obtain permanent residency in Canada.

Applicants will have to get 75 per cent of the answers right to pass. If they fail, they can take the test second time.

After a second failure, the applicant can take a class or try a third time.

During the federal election campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognized Quebec's right to impose a test as part of the selection certificate process.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette will offer more details about the plan at a news conference later today.