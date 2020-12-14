Residents in Montreal, Quebec City long-term care homes among first in Canada to receive vaccine

The new coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Canada and a 75-year-old woman living in a long-term care home in Côte Saint-Luc will be among the first people in the country to receive it.

Beverly Spanier, a resident at the Maimonides Geriatric Centre, where 15 people have died this fall from COVID-19, is expected to be the first person in Quebec, and as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its 10th month she's understandably excited.

In an interview this morning from the CHSLD, Spanier said she is thankful to be the first the resident to get the vaccine, and eager for others to follow suit.

"I'm very glad to be one of the first people to take the opportunity and will be more than happy when they get here in my room to administer it," she told Daybreak.

"It's definitely necessary and a wonderful thing that we're going to get it. I'm very glad that it's arrived and I hope that Maimonides will get organized enough to get to the majority of its residents vaccinated."

Francine Dupuis, the associate CEO of the health authority that oversees Maimonides, said there will be pharmacists and nurses on hand to make sure the vaccine is properly stored and administered.

"We have done quite everything we thought we could do to make sure the residents will be safe," said Dupuis.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will provide an update at Maimonides at 1 p.m. alongside his federal counterpart, Patty Hajdu.

Several residents and workers at CHSLD Saint-Antoine in Quebec City will also be vaccinated.

Ontario is also expected to begin inoculations on Monday at hospitals in Ottawa and Toronto.

