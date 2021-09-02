Quebec announces plan to drop vaccine passport by March 14

Quebec will drop its vaccine passport requirement for all public spaces by March 14, the government announced Tuesday.

Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement at a news conference, saying the COVID-19 situation in the province has improved enough to gradually ease the measure.

As of Wednesday, Quebecers will no longer need to show a vaccine passport to enter liquor and cannabis stores as well as larger retail outlets.

As of Feb. 21, the passport will no longer be required in places of worship or at funerals.

By March 14, the passport will be phased out entirely, including for restaurants, gyms, cinemas and long-term care homes. Dubé said the change will coincide with the arrival of the first COVID-specific antiviral treatments in the province.

Proof of vaccination will still be required for domestic rail and air travel, as mandated by the federal government. Masks will also still be required in all public indoor spaces in the province.

The health minister did not rule out reviving the passport if the situation in the province takes a turn for the worse.

When asked if the government's decision was affected by recent anti-vaccine mandate protests, Dubé said it was not the case.

"We're doing it because it's the right time to do it. Because it's safe for public health," he said. "And as I said, it's there when we need it."

Dubé had previously said there were no plans to lift mask mandates or the vaccine passport before March 14.

An improving situation

Quebec's interim director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, said a two-dose vaccine passport was less effective in the face of the Omicron variant.

"We cannot move forward with a standardized vaccine passport with three doses, because a lot of Quebecers, at least two million, maybe 2.5 or three million, have been infected recently, and we suggest they wait until eight to 12 weeks before receiving the third doses," he said.

By then, Boileau explained, this wave of the pandemic should be over, and the vaccine passport would have limited uses.

In addition, he said that about 86 per cent of Quebecers over the age of 60 have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, mitigating the risk of serious outcomes.

Dubé said he considers the vaccine passport a success, saying it did its job to protect both Quebecers and the health care system during the Delta wave of COVID-19.

Over 600,000 eligible Quebecers who were unvaccinated chose to get vaccinated after the passport was implemented last fall, he said.