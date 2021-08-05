Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Quebec to implement vaccine passport system as cases rise in province

Quebec will implement a vaccine passport regime in the coming weeks, Premier François Legault announced today.

Legault says 4th wave has begun in Quebec, making passport system necessary

CBC News ·
Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport system will allow the province to avoid the widespread closures that have marked its pandemic response to date. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Details of the regime will be released soon, Legault said. But he said the rising case numbers in Quebec, and the prospect of more hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks, has made the vaccine passport regime necessary.

The regime will allow the province to avoid the widespread closures that have marked its pandemic response to date, he said.

"People who made the effort to get their two doses should be able to live a somewhat normal life," Legault said. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

