Quebec to implement vaccine passport system as cases rise in province
Quebec will implement a vaccine passport regime in the coming weeks, Premier François Legault announced today.
Legault says 4th wave has begun in Quebec, making passport system necessary
Quebec will implement a vaccine passport regime in the coming weeks, Premier François Legault announced today.
Details of the regime will be released soon, Legault said. But he said the rising case numbers in Quebec, and the prospect of more hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks, has made the vaccine passport regime necessary.
The regime will allow the province to avoid the widespread closures that have marked its pandemic response to date, he said.
"People who made the effort to get their two doses should be able to live a somewhat normal life," Legault said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?