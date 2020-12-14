Quebec vaccination campaign gets underway, with CHSLD residents first in line

Sitting in the lobby of her Quebec City nursing home on Monday morning, Gisèle Lévesque, 89, rolled up her sleeve.

Moments later, with a smile and a round of applause from health-care workers, Lévesque became the first person in Canada to receive the new coronavirus vaccine.

CHSLD Saint-Antoine, where Lévesque lives, and the Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc, were selected as the first locations in the province to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Quebec.

Gloria Lallouz, 78, was the first to be vaccinated at Maimonides, where 15 people have died this fall from COVID-19.

Health-care workers at hospitals in Toronto and Ottawa also received the vaccine on Monday, after it arrived in Canada last night.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu was at Maimonides for the first day of vaccinations. Outside the home, alongside her Quebec counterpart, Christian Dubé, Hajdu said she cried when she spoke with the first residents to be vaccinated

"This is a really important tool to getting back to normal," she said.

Gloria Lallouz is greeted by Quebec's health minister after she received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Francine Dupuis, the associate CEO of the health authority that oversees Maimonides, said the health authority expects to receive just under 2,000 initial doses, which will first go to Maimonides residents and staff and then to health-care workers in other long-term care homes.

"We have done quite everything we thought we could do to make sure the residents will be safe," said Dupuis, though she acknowledged that some staff had not yet committed to taking the vaccine.

Dubé said convincing people the vaccine is safe and effective will be crucial, but will take time.

"I think the vaccine is something that will take some time to get accustomed to. We said very clearly over the last few weeks we will not force anybody to be vaccinated. I think that's the best way to go," he said.

Beverly Spanier, another resident at Maimonides, was eager to be vaccinated and hoped others would follow suit.

"It's definitely necessary and a wonderful thing that we're going to get it," she said this morning.

"I'm very glad that it's arrived and I hope that Maimonides will get organized enough to get to the majority of its residents vaccinated."

Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are delivered to the Maimonides Geriatric Centre on Monday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

The arrival of the vaccination marks a new stage in the pandemic for Quebec, which has seen more deaths than any other province since its first case was recorded 291 days ago.

Still, the number of daily cases and hospitalizations continues to climb, and vaccinating the province's health-care workers and priority groups is expected to take several months.

Legault is expected to announce additional closures and restrictions on Tuesday to curb the spread of the coronavirus.