Quebec tightens rules after lax vaccination policy among oncology staff leads to deadly COVID-19 outbreak

Health Minister Christian Dubé is giving health-care staff in oncology departments an ultimatum: either get vaccinated or be subject to three COVID-19 tests per week.

The new rule comes after at least four patients have died following a coronavirus outbreak in the cancer ward of Fleurimont Hospital, located in Sherbrooke. A total of 17 patients tested positive. Two of them were treated in intensive care.

The outbreak prompted an open letter signed by 15 physicians. They wanted to highlight the fact that staff in oncology departments were not among those obligated to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get screened regularly.

Dubé said the changes are in effect starting today.

"There is going to be a directive that will force people, health-care staff in oncology to either get vaccinated or get screened," Dubé said during a news conference Thursday.

"Either you get vaccinated, or get tested three times a week if you're not vaccinated. If that doesn't work, you'll get reassigned, and if that doesn't work, you'll be out of a job."

Initially, the the government's decree applied to the following sectors and workplaces:

Emergency units, with the exception of psychiatric emergency units.

Intensive care units, with the exception of intensive psychiatric care.

COVID-19 clinics, including screening, assessment and vaccination clinics.

Units created to group together patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Residential and long-term care centres and certain other accommodations.

Pulmonology units.

The decree states that workers in certain sectors have to show their employer proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Those who refuse to provide proof of vaccination need to undergo recurrent preventive screening.

Workers can refuse to participate in the screening, in which case they will be reassigned to similar tasks in a sector not affected by the decree. If reassignment is refused or not possible, the workers will be put on leave without pay.

Dr. Michel Pavic, a medical oncologist and director of the hematology and oncology unit at Université de Sherbrooke, is relieved by the minister's decision. But he wonders why the government's initial decree excluded health-care staff in oncology departments.

He said it's unfortunate that it took an outbreak for the government to act.

"To be honest, my feeling is that it was an oversight," Pavic said.