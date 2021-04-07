Quebec to start vaccinating essential workers, people with chronic illnesses
Vaccinations for those groups begin in Montreal on Friday for essential workers, Monday for chronically ill
By the end of the week, Quebec will start vaccinating essential workers and people with chronic illnesses in Montreal.
School staff, daycare workers, police, prison guards and other essential workers who work in Montreal will be able to make appointments on the Clic-Santé website as of Friday, said Health Minister Christian Dubé. They will be asked to bring a proof of employment.
People age 60 and younger in Montreal who have high-risk chronic illnesses and receive treatments or consult their doctors in hospitals will be vaccinated as of Monday.
Dubé said that group, which represents about 150,000 people, will be vaccinated in hospitals by their treating physicians during their next appointment, not in vaccination centres.
For weeks, the government has been questioned on when members of those groups would be able to get their vaccines, and what the criteria would be for eligibility.
AstraZeneca available to those 55 and under
Dubé also announced that as of Thursday, people 55 and up across the province will be able to walk into certain mass vaccination sites to get inoculated with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine without an appointment.
The exceptions are the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Lower Saint-Lawrence and other regions that are farther away, where walk-ins will begin Friday, and the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, where AstraZeneca will not be available due to the strain of variant spreading there.
Quebec's goal is that everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get their first dose by June 24.
