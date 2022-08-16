Quebec will offer 5th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults as of Aug. 29

With the upcoming school year and the return to work looming for many Quebecers, the province is launching a new COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

In his first appearance at a COVID-19 news conference in six months, Premier François Legault said life is almost back to normal thanks to the vaccine.

He's urging people who have not had a dose in the past five months or more to get another shot.

"More people will be inside, there will be more contagion," Legault said. "So it's a really good time to be launching a massive vaccination campaign."

Quebecers aged 75 and over can make an appointment to get a fifth dose against the virus as of today. Health personnel are also allowed to take advantage of this priority period.

Those over the age of 60 can book their appointment starting Monday, along with those 12 and older who have health conditions making them especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Anyone who is over the age of 18 will be able to book their shot starting Aug. 29.

The news comes a day after Quebec started offering fifth doses of COVID-19 vaccine to residents of long-term care homes and private seniors' residences.

All Quebec adults can already receive a fourth dose five months after their last vaccination.

"I ask you to get your booster dose for three reasons: first for you, then for the vulnerable people around you and then for the health network personnel," Legault said.

300,000 doses per week

Legault was joined Tuesday by Health Minister Chirstian Dubé, Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau and infectious disease specialist, Dr. Caroline Quach.

According to Dubé the health network can currently offer 300,000 doses of vaccine per week.

"We have the capacity for everyone who wants to be vaccinated," he said.

In total, about 150 vaccination clinics will be accessible, not counting pharmacies, the minister said. The mass vaccination site at the Olympic Stadium will also be reopening.

No new measures ahead of school year

Legault said public health is not recommending bringing back any mandatory measures, such as the wearing of masks.

"On the other hand, public health ... is still free to make recommendations to the government to implement mandatory measures," he said.

Boileau said that public health is not considering further action, particularly because there is no new variant detected in Quebec at this time.

But the leader of the Quebec Liberal Party said the Coalition Avenir Québec government is unprepared to deal with the virus in schools.

"You feel that things are being improvised," said Dominique Anglade. "It's not the first time that [we're] entering school in this situation and again the government doesn't seem prepared to face [it]."

Anglade said ventilation in schools is still a major concern and she criticized Legault's government for what she says is a failure to address it.

Boileau, however, said public health is not recommending any new protective standards to ensure that air quality is maintained in schools.

"If schools want to have these measures, we can let them," he said, referring to some schools that have taken the initiative to install air purifiers, among other things.

"Our classrooms are secure, we follow recommendations from public health. That's all," Legault said.