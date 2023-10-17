Quebec reduces tuition hike for out-of-province students, adds requirement to learn French

Most students from outside of Quebec attending an English university will soon have to learn French, and will pay more in tuition, but not as much as the government initially announced.

Quebec's three English-language universities — McGill, Concordia and Bishop's — will have to, by the 2025-26 academic year, ensure that 80 per cent of their students learn French. Those students will need to be able to demonstrate a level-five oral proficiency, essentially the ability to hold a conversation, by the end of their undergraduate studies.

And those students, Canadian students from outside the province, will pay a minimum of $12,000 in tuition — an increase over the $8,992 they currently pay, but a step back from the $17,000 that the Quebec government had previously said they would raise the price to.

That increase will come into effect next year, for students attending English universities beginning their studies in the 2024-25 academic year.

Bishop's University, a small anglophone institution in the Eastern Townships region, will have some exemption from the new tuition increases. It will be able to offer tuition fees at the current rate — $8,992 — to 825 students from the rest of Canada, a fixed number set by the government.

Bishop's will still have to hit the same francization goals as the other universities, ensuring 80 per cent of out-of-province students reach the level-five proficiency grade. Unlike McGill and Concordia, Quebec's other two English universities, Bishop's government funding will not be directly tied to hitting that mark.

McGill and Concordia could see their funding that is dedicated to acquiring students from outside the province reduced if they don't manage to teach French to enough students.

The move is part of a bid by Quebec's Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry to reduce what she and the CAQ government have described as the decline of French in the province.

Déry said in a letter to the heads of Quebec's English universities on Thursday that the measures are intended to "correct the financial imbalance between the anglophone and francophone university network and ensure a better retention and integration rate of Canadian and international students to Quebec society."

In October, Déry announced that tuition fees would be doubled for students from the rest of Canada studying in Quebec. Anglophone students coming to McGill and Concordia University in Montreal were contributing to the decline of French in the city, she said.

The higher fees were both intended as a dissuasive measure, she and Premier François Legault said, and as a way to collect more money that the government could distribute to French universities, which attract fewer of those students from outside of Quebec — and earn less money from tuition fees as a result.

The heads of Quebec's three English-language universities said the measures would decimate their funding and unfairly disadvantage them.

In response, they proposed a counter-offer to the government, offering several measures, including mandatory French-as-a-second-language courses to their students.

Déry, in her letter, said the university heads had recognized the decline of French in Quebec.

Despite that, she said the universities' offer didn't go far enough.