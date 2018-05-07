Two Quebec universities holding fall semester online, others weigh their options

As Quebec elementary schools and daycares outside Montreal reopen, some universities are already looking ahead to the fall semester and two of the province's major universities have announced plans to hold courses online.

In a letter addressed to its staff and students Monday morning, McGill University announced most of its fall courses will be held remotely.

"McGill academic leadership and teaching staff have been fully dedicated to developing robust and high-quality programs and courses that will offer the needed flexibility to all its students during the fall semester, with the objective of ensuring the least possible disruption to their educational experiences," the university said in a statement to CBC News Monday.

The university is also looking at ways in which students can resume extracurricular activities, whether it be online or eventually in small in-person groups.

But some McGill students are unhappy with the decision. Emma Walsh, who recently finished her first year in a law program, said online courses cannot compare to face-to-face learning.

"It's a lot more difficult to have such a rich and personal interaction between you and the professor, and also your classmates, online. I think most students would agree, it's kind of awkward," she told CBC News.

"Oftentimes, here are your expert professors who you really respect, and they are struggling to share their screen and it's going to take five minutes to get that sorted out."

Walsh said it is difficult for students to focus when attending their courses from home and some students might have issues accessing the technology it takes to attend courses from home.

Walsh herself moved to Montreal from New Brunswick for her education and that poses a whole other set of concerns.

"I'm just looking at basically pouring thousands of dollars into this apartment when it's not necessary for me to be here, and also receiving a level of education via online classes which traditionally would be less expensive than in-person classes," Walsh said.

Université de Montréal goes online as well

In a letter addressed to staff and students Friday, the Université de Montréal also announced it would be holding most of its courses online out of health and safety concerns.

"The courses that can be held remotely will be held remotely. As for the rest, we will plan some courses in person on the campus," Université de Montréal spokesperson Geneviève O'Meara said in an interview.

She said the university will be contacting faculty members in the coming weeks to figure out exactly which courses need to be held in person.

Université de Montréal students will not be returning to traditional classrooms in most cases. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

O'Meara said the school will continue to monitor the situation, but that their decision to hold most of their fall courses online is definitive. She said the school made the decision so soon because it poses a logistical challenge.

"If you include École Polytechnique and [HEC Montréal], there are 65, 000 students on the campus. And that doesn't take into account the professors and other employees, so it's like a small city within a city," O'Meara said.

Premier has no advice yet

Concordia University yet to come to a final decision on the fall semester, but in a statement Monday, it said they are also looking at the possibility of holding courses online. The university has developed a working group to look at the situation.

The Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) is also still in the process of weighing its options.

In his daily news briefing Monday afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault said it is too soon to advise universities on whether they should be holding fall courses in-person or not.

"We hope that there'll be some teaching done physically in universities and colleges and schools but we cannot confirm if it will be possible," he said.

"Probably during the summer we'll have an announcement on that."