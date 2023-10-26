Quebec public sector workers are poised to strike. Here's what it could mean for you

Featured Video Unions representing half a million health, social services and education workers in Quebec have begun to provide strike dates as negotiations with the government drag on.

November is just around the corner, and it is shaping up to be a month of strikes — that is unless the Quebec government strikes a deal in long-stalled negotiations with the province's public sector unions.

In a nutshell, workers are calling for better pay and better conditions, and this Sunday, the government will be tabling its new offer to workers.

As it stands, unions representing hundreds of thousands of health, social services and education workers in Quebec, known collectively as the common front, are going on strike on Monday Nov. 6.

At the same time, a fifth union not part of the common front, the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), which represents some of the province's teachers, has also voted in favour of an unlimited strike but has not set a date.

But those aren't the only strikes coming up.

The province's biggest nurses' union, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), — which also represents respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists — is also planning a two-day, all-day strike on Nov. 8 and 9.

So how might this all affect Quebecers who aren't hitting the picket lines?

School closures

For starters, schools with striking staff will be closed at least for part of the day, meaning parents who normally drop their kids off at school for daycare will have to rethink their plans.

Public primary and secondary schools with common front staff will close midnight until 10:30 a.m. CEGEPs, on the other hand, will be closed from midnight to noon. However, each school may decide to shut its doors for the day if it so chooses.

Magali Picard, president of the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec, another union with the common front, says the suspension of in-school daycare services on the morning of Nov. 6, will leave parents in a bind but will be worth it for everyone over the long term if it leads to improved conditions in schools for workers and students.

Zsolt Szaktilla teaches at the Rosemount Technology Centre in Montreal. He's been teaching for the past 30 years and he supports the strike. Large class sizes and a lack of resources, especially for teachers with special needs students, are some of the reasons why.

"We have very little or no help whatsoever," he said.

Zsolt Szaktilla has been teaching for the past 30 years. He says he backs the strike because teachers aren't getting the support they need. (Sara Eldabaa/CBC)

English Montreal School Board communications officer Michael Cohen says a lost day of classes can be recovered, but the situation would become disruptive if the strike drags on, with different unions taking turns to demonstrate.

Will this affect health care?

That's not clear. Essential services will still be provided, but the health network won't be running at full speed.

Éric Gingras, president of the Centrale des syndicats du Québec — part of the common front — says health professionals will see their work load reduced by 20 to 50 per cent, depending on the hospital, clinic or establishment, but essential services will be maintained.

Roberto Bomba, treasurer at the FIQ, echoes that. There will be a slowdown in nursing services, but staff who are considered essential workers will not be taking part in the strike, meaning care centres like hospital emergency rooms, will be open and running normally, Bomba told CBC.

"There has to be a significant improvement of what's on the table currently with regard to working conditions, with regard to workload, with regard to remuneration," he told CBC's Daybreak on Thursday.

The common front, which represents 420,000 workers in health, social services and education, announced this morning that its members are going on strike on Monday, Nov.6. (Jay Turnbull/CBC)

Bomba says strikes can be difficult, but he insists patients will understand why health-care professionals need to take action.

"They were there during the pandemic. They didn't have vacations. They didn't have days off. They didn't have weekends off. They did double shifts in and out, non stop," he said.

Emergency care, intensive care and assistance for residents living in facilities managed by regional health authorities will be maintained, according to the CIUSSS Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal and CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

Tensions boiling over

The common front has been around for half a century, but as public sector labour negotiations with the government have become more centralized, frustrations have exploded, resulting in a "massive strike vote," says Andrea Talarico, professor of labour law and labour relations at the Université du Québec à Montréal.

The economic slowdown and rampant inflation have also helped set tensions alight.

"People are burnt out, especially in the health and social services sector. There are fewer workers, doing more work, causing more resentment, leading to more burnout and so the tensions are much higher this year."