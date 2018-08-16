Mobility Montreal set to invest $45.8M to improve public transit, reduce congestion

The committee that coordinates roadwork in Montreal will invest $45.8 million in a series of measures Mayor Valérie Plante says will help ease traffic woes in and around the city.

Announced on Thursday afternoon, part of the Mobility Montreal investment will go toward putting additional buses on routes in Longueuil and Laval, and creating more parking spaces near the Mont-Saint-Hilaire train stop on the South Shore.

"It's essential that we find solutions to reduce the negative impact of traffic in the larger metropolitan area," Plante said in a statement.

The mayor made the announcement alongside Quebec Transport Minister André Fortin​, Laval Mayor Marc Demers and Saint-Lambert Mayor Pierre Brodeur.

"We want to coordinate big public transportation projects, improve traffic management … and implement mitigation measures for public transit — and communicate this to the citizens so they can limit their transportation time," Fortin said.

Reduced Deux-Montagnes fares, Mercier Bridge reopening

Fortin also said the ministry will finance a fare reduction for frustrated users of the Deux-Montagnes commuter train line, which has been frequently disrupted in recent months due to work on the city's new light-rail transit system (REM).

Commuters will be getting a break of up to 30 per cent on those fares, Fortin said.

He said the ministry will be working with the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Montreal's regional transit authority, the ARTM.

The reductions will depend on the type of fare users' purchased, Fortin said, and more details on how it will work will be announced in the coming weeks.

The minister also said roadwork on the Mercier Bridge will be completed this weekend, and the span will be fully reopened on Monday.

Quebec to finance Montreal 'mobility squad'

The Quebec government will also finance a mobility squad, tasked with quickly intervening with traffic problems and improving circulation in the city, Plante said.

The government will invest $500,000 in the squad, which is set the be launched in the next few days, she said.

Plante said she hoped it would reduce the delays traffic causes for both everyday commuters and businesses.

"I'll tell you now, it won't fix everything," she said, "but I can say it will be a useful tool."

With files from CBC's Kate McKenna