SAAQ crisis prompts Quebec transport minister to cut European visit short

Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault is cutting short a trip to Europe to return home and deal with the customer service crisis plaguing the province's automobile insurance board.

Last weekend, Guilbault announced that starting Monday, the SAAQ would get additional personnel and step up measures to counter long lineups of frustrated drivers waiting for services because of issues with its the new online customer service portal called SAAQclic.

However, long lines were still seen outside branches in several regions of Quebec on Monday.

The minister also announced that branches experiencing high traffic would extend their operating hours and offer weekend appointments in an effort to deal with the backlog.

Guilbault also said 150 additional employees would be added to various SAAQ branches.

Launched on Feb. 20, SAAQclic was supposed to allow customers to carry out most transactions online, including renewing driving licences and paying for a driving exam. But the transition has created headaches for drivers and car dealers seeking to register for licences or deliver vehicles.

'They could've seen this coming,' says union

Christian Daigle, the head of the union representing 2,200 SAAQ employees, says the government was warned the online system could pose problems, but it didn't listen.

"They could've seen this coming before and be able to prevent all that but they did nothing about it," he said.

Prior to the portal's launch, many SAAQ services were shut down, creating a backlog of about 430,000 transactions, according to Daigle, "and they started up the Monday morning not having a Plan B or Plan C if there were some failures."

Daigle says Guilbault's measures to clear the queues come too little, too late. He says many of his members are on March break, leaving the remaining staff exhausted and facing verbal abuse from angry customers for something "they're not responsible for."

"Even though they announced 150 more [personnel], they won't be in place until next week when people come back," he said.

A trailer was stationed outside the SAAQ Henri-bourassa in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Tuesday to keep those waiting outside the branch warm. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

Daigle is now calling for accountability for the widespread service disruptions. "I want someone to take the blame for that. I have members that are getting fired for less than that during the year."

"We have to point the finger at someone."

On Tuesday, a trailer was stationed outside the SAAQ Henri-bourassa in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough to provide a warming spot for the dozens of people that have been lining up outside the branch daily.

It is also possible for those who have to wait in line to consult the SAAQ website in advance to determine the level of customer traffic at the service centre they intend to visit.