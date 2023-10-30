Quebec to launch accelerated training programs to meet construction sector needs

The Quebec government is setting up accelerated and paid training for vocational jobs in the hopes of offsetting the labour shortage in the construction industry.

It aims to recruit between 4,000 to 5,000 new construction workers to the industry who will be able to work on construction sites by sometime next year, Premier François Legault told reporters Monday.

With major infrastructure plans on the horizon, including building new schools, revamping public seniors' residences (CHSLDs) and Hydro-Québec projects, Legault says the province is short about 6,500 construction workers.

These measures announced Monday are expected to cost $300 million, but Legault did not provide a timeline for the expenses.

"There aren't enough young people choosing professional training for all sorts of good and bad reasons," Legault said. "If we want to reduce the wealth disparity between us and our neighbours, it takes more well-paying jobs."

Trainees will receive a weekly salary of $750 to have a source of income while they're enrolled in one of the four-to-six-month certificates of profession study (AEP) programs, Legault said.

The campaign targets five positions:

Carpenter-joiners.

Tinsmiths.

Mechanical excavator operators.

Heavy-equipment operators.

Refrigeration mechanics.

At least one of the new AEP programs will be offered in every region in the province, Education Minister Bernard Drainville said, without providing more details.

Starting in November, students already enrolled in a professional studies diploma (DEP) will receive a scholarship of $9,000 to $15,000 upon graduating to dissuade them from dropping out and opting for the shorter AEP training.

Those interested have until Dec. 15 to sign up for one of the four-to-six-month certificates of profession study (AEP) programs, which begin in January.