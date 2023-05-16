Quebec wants to train 5,000 new orderlies by 2023

Quebec plans to recruit 3,000 to 5,000 new orderlies to work in the province's health-care system.

The recruitment blitz aims to address the chronic understaffing in the health system amid increasing demand from an aging general population, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The orderlies will be hired to work in the province's long-term care homes, known as CHSLDs, and both public and private seniors' residences.

Applicants will be eligible for an $8,000 bursary to take the accelerated training course.

Once they graduate from the three-month program, scheduled to begin on August 7, they will get an additional $4,000 bonus and a guaranteed position.

"The program announced this morning is really a first step. It is in addition to the other programs that are already in place," Dubé said.

"We're missing, as of today, 11,000 orderlies. What is of concern to us is that, if we don't do anything new, we could [end up needing] 15,000 to 20,000 because people are aging. … We are opening new CHSLDs [and] seniors residences. So we need to have a path."

However, the minister said the experience of quickly training thousands of orderlies in 2020 is reason to be optimistic.

According to data from Quebec's Ministry of Health, 7,907 of the 10,168 orderlies hired during the pandemic are still working in the health-care system as of March 31, 2023.

"It was an immense success for the first shot, and we hope to have the same level of retention with this training starting this summer," said Education Minister Bernard Drainville.

Sonia Bélanger, the minister responsible for seniors, said the government is specifically seeking to hire young and retired workers.