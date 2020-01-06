3 Quebec tourists injured in deadly van crash in Mexico

Three Quebecers from Alma are among more than dozen people injured after a minibus went off the road near Playa del Carmen, on the Yucatàn Peninsula in Mexico.

One person was killed in the crash, according to local media.

A Quebec man was seriously injured, but his life is not in danger. His wife and nine-year-old son were also injured.

"It was very serious," said Martin Tremblay, the man's brother-in-law. "There was internal bleeding in the abdomen and in the brain, and a bunch of broken ribs."

The wife has at least one fractured vertebra, and the child has a broken collarbone. The couple's eldest son, 17, stayed at the hotel Saturday.

The family was on the minibus with other tourists, returning to Playa del Carmen Saturday evening after visiting the Mayan ruins at Chichen Itza.

According to a media report, the bus was struck by a car that was trying to pass it. Both drivers lost control, and their vehicles went off the road.

The minibus reportedly rolled over before coming to a stop at the bottom of a hill.

At least one person was killed, and 15 others were taken to hospital with various injuries, the report said.

Relatives of the Quebec family will travel to Mexico Wednesday to bring the children home and organize care for the parents, who may have to remain in hospital.