Quebec tourists expected to return home from Haiti today

The 113 Quebec tourists stuck at a resort in Haiti, stranded due to violent protests in and around the country's capital, are expected to land at Trudeau airport today.

The vacationers, who are staying at the Royal Decameron resort, will be transported by helicopter to the airport in Port-au-Prince then flown to Montreal, Premier François Legault said Friday.

The helicopters that will bring the tourists to the airport have arrived at the resort. They can hold 20 people at a time. (Louis-Philippe Bourdeau/Radio-Canada)

According to a document handed out to the stranded travellers and obtained by Radio-Canada, the Air Transat plane will take off this afternoon.

The tourists are stranded because Haitians have taken over streets and highways, protesting against skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute the alleged misuse of development funds from an oil assistance program sponsored by Venezuela.

The protesters want President Jovenel Moïse to step down, which he has refused to do. At least seven people have died since the demonstrations began Feb. 8.

Ten people died in November during protests over the same issue.

The recent protests have made the drive toward the airport too dangerous, which has left dozens of Canadians — including missionaries and health-care workers — stranded in different towns and villages.

Legault says he's worried about the safety of other Quebecers in Haiti, and is working with the federal government help them get home.

Demonstrators run away from police who are shooting in their direction as a car burns during a protest in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday. (Dieu Nalio Chery/Associated Press)

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Global Affairs Canada and the country's diplomatic corps are working to keep Canadians who are trying to return from Haiti informed.

The Global Affairs Canada website is advising Canadians to avoid all travel to Haiti, warning the security situation could deteriorate quickly.