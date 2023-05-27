Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Quebec toddler dies in farm incident

Quebec provincial police say a two-year-old girl has died after falling into a grain mixer on a farm north of Montreal. Police say there is no indication of negligence.

Police say there is no evidence of negligence

The Canadian Press ·
A police car
Provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year-old girl who fell into a grain mixer, but say there is no evidence of negligence. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Quebec provincial police say a two-year-old girl has died after falling into a grain mixer on a farm north of Montreal.

They say the accident occurred Friday at a family farm in St-Lin-Laurentides, about 40 kilometres from the city.

Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says emergency services were called at about 3:30 p.m. after the child fell into an industrial mixer.

The girl's parents also intervened quickly but she had already died.

The young victim's relatives were transported to hospital to be treated for shock.

Police are investigating the death as is the case when a child is involved, but authorities say there is no indication of negligence.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now