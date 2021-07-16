Quebec to hand out $2M in prizes to boost vaccination rates

Quebec will hold draws for $2 million in cash prizes and bursaries later this summer in a bid to get as many people vaccinated as possible before September.

Starting Aug. 6, weekly draws will be held. Those over 18 could win up to $1 million in cash, and bursaries of up to $20,000 will be awarded to lucky 12- to 17-year-olds.

Health Minister Christian Dubé stressed that the province wants to do everything it can to encourage inoculation against COVID-19.

"Every additional per cent would be a win," he said at a news conference Friday.

One in two eligible Quebecers are now fully protected against the disease. The province defines full protection as having received two doses, or one dose if you previously had COVID-19.

But Quebecers ages 18-34 are still about 80,000 people short of reaching the province's goal of 75 per cent getting their first shot. Across all eligible age groups, 82 per cent of Quebecers have received their first shot.

Dubé said the spread of the delta variant in other countries pushed the province to launch the campaign, called Gagner à être vacciné! (vaccination has its benefits) in partnership with Loto-Québec, to prevent the spike in hospitalizations that has accompanied a rise in delta cases in populations with low vaccination rates.

Lacking concrete data on the effects such campaigns — a similar lottery has awarded a $1-million prize in Alberta and Manitoba will soon launch its own contest — Daniel Paré, who is running Quebec's vaccination campaign, said Quebec will be watching for any impact a lottery has on vaccination trend lines.

"We believe that this initiative will give them just a little push," Paré said of young people who have put off getting vaccinated.

Big prize is $1M

The first of four weekly draws will take place on Aug. 6, when one cash prize of $150,000 will be drawn for those 18 and older, and two $10,000 bursaries will be drawn for those 12-17. Quebecers must have received at least one dose to be eligible.

In September, a $1-million prize will be drawn for fully vaccinated adults, and 16 $20,000 bursaries will be drawn for fully vaccinated teens.

All Quebecers who have been previously vaccinated, either in the province or elsewhere (with proof of vaccination with a Health Canada-approved shot) are eligible.

Quebec's proof of vaccination portal will have the option to opt in to the contest as of July 25, and participants must consent to having their name made public if they win one of the draws.