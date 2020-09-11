Quebec to allow activities between class bubbles — even in yellow zones

Students in Quebec will be allowed to participate in school sports and art activities between class groups starting Monday, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced in a news conference this morning.

Students will be allowed to interact with other students in up to two class groups, as well as those in their own. Staff will need to ensure they keep track of the students' interactions in case there is a case of COVID-19, Roberge said.

Programs for students with disabilities will also be allowed to resume between class groups. The students will be placed into smaller stable groups for those activities and will be asked to keep a physical distance wherever possible.

The intramural sports and art activities were expected to resume Sept. 14, but Premier François Legault said that would only happen if there wasn't a surge of COVID-19 cases in the province.

The inter-class activities will be allowed in regions classified as green or yellow under the province's new COVID-19 alert system, but students will remain confined to their class bubbles should they be classified as orange or red.

At the moment, all of Quebec's regions are classified as either green or yellow.