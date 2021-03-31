After back-and-forth week, Quebec signals willingness to play by new rules set by COVID variants

Just over one month ago, amid a lull in Quebec's COVID-19 infection rates, the province's leading public health official, Dr. Horacio Arruda, used a colourful metaphor to describe the threat posed by more contagious variants of the virus.

"We are right now in a period of calm seas," he said. "But underneath there are sharks, and those sharks are the variants."

Despite the warning, though, the government decided to authorize swimming in these shark-infested waters anyway.

In the ensuing weeks, rules were relaxed across much of the province. The Quebec City-area and the Outaouais were among the regions reclassified as orange zones. Restaurant dining rooms and gyms were reopened. There was hope in the air.

Even in Montreal — perennial trouble-spot — extracurricular school activities and large religious gatherings were permitted again. Older high-school students were told to go back to full-time, in-person classes.

But on Tuesday, Premier François Legault played the role of Chief Brody in Jaws; get out of the water, he told the province, and hammered a 'no swimming' sign in about the same spot where he had removed it, just days ago.

Quebec Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda responds to a question during Tuesday's news conference in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

At a news conference in Montreal, he announced he was cancelling the small freedoms recently granted to residents of the greater Montreal area: gyms will close, extracurriculars will stop, religious services will be capped at 25 people, max.

Last week, he announced a series of harsher measures for the Quebec City-area and the Outaouais, where cases have growing at exponential rates.

Epidemiologists, and other health experts, had warned the government in March it was making a high-odds bet by lifting measures even though the variants were clearly gaining ground.

The normally staid public health research institute, the INSPQ, said bluntly on March 26 the provincial measures in place "were insufficient to control the variants."

But Arruda, Legault and Health Minister Christian Dubé — le trio as the francophone press calls them — insisted the moves were justified because hospitalizations were continuing to decrease at the same time as elderly Quebecers were being vaccinated.

In an interview with La Presse last week, Arruda spelled out, with surprising candour, the province's strategy to a younger journalist.

"Even if I have 2,000 cases in Quebec, but we don't have significant hospitalizations or deaths, we can live with that," he said.

"Because older people are protected, we will, of course, have people your age who will find themselves in intensive care and die, which is horrible. But at the same time is restricting everything, and people doing things in hiding, better?"

Avoiding Ontario's fate

At the moment, Quebec is averaging 1,200 cases per day, and so far hospitalizations haven't returned to the critical levels seen around Christmas.

Legault said Tuesday he hoped by taking action now, before hospitalizations rise quickly, he can avoid the situation facing Ontario, where intensive care units are hitting capacity and many schools are set to close to in-person learning again.

"It's a matter of days, or at most weeks," he said, before Quebec's hospital numbers begin to tick upward.

The new measures announced Tuesday, along with those introduced last week, bring more coherence to the government's message. The added restrictions reflect the danger of a virus that has been turbo charged by variants.

"It was the right thing to do. We needed to be more proactive," Dr. Cécile Tremblay, an infectious disease specialist at the Université de Montréal health centre, said following Legault's announcement.

"The models showed we risked having an exponential growth in cases if we kept the measures as they were before."

WATCH | Quebec being 'proactive' with new measures, says infectious diseases specialist:

Quebec being 'proactive' with new measures, says infectious diseases specialist CBC News Montreal 3:10 Dr. Cécile Tremblay says by tightening measures and offering up AstraZeneca to people 55 and up, the province is trying to keep the third wave under control. 3:10

But there is no ignoring the political damage caused by the government's abrupt pivot from downplaying the dangers of the third wave to reimposing lockdown measures.

And by political, I don't mean weaker polling numbers; I mean the government's ability to project itself as the guardian of the public interest amid a pandemic.

On the one hand, in recent days it faced protests in several Montreal-area schools where students and parents wanted more, not less, public health measures in place.

And on the other hand, its flip-flop caused whiplash, bitterness and confusion in and around Quebec City. Over the weekend, police received more than double their usual number of calls about illegal gatherings.

The new rules

Legault refused to admit he had made a mistake by lifting measures last month. "We won't stop ourselves from providing freedom when we're able to do so, or closing things again when it's necessary," he said.

As Arruda's interview with La Presse last week made clear, Quebec's priority throughout the pandemic has been protecting the hospital network, as opposed to eliminating the virus outright (the goal of the Atlantic provinces, for example).

This entailed a bargain the public found reasonable. Freedom was maximized for the least vulnerable — school-aged children — and progressively reduced for the most vulnerable, especially the elderly.

WATCH | Youth who toil in grocery stores, cafés and restaurants feel the strain:

Out of the Dark: Being… Essential CBC News Montreal 3:54 As the stress of the pandemic wears on, Quebec’s young adults do the essential work that is often overlooked. 3:54

Some in long-term care homes were effectively confined to their rooms for months on end as the virus circulated widely in the community. In turn, they were first up when vaccines became available.

But the more contagious variants of COVID-19 have upended this bargain. The old methods for containing transmission are no longer enough to prevent the virus from spreading like wildfire, and vaccines can't be rolled out fast enough to prevent younger people from ending up in hospital.

With the measures announced over the last week, the Legault government signalled it is no longer just talking about these new realities of the pandemic; it has finally started to adjust to them as well.