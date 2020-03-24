The rent is due: Quebecers worry about paying for roof over their heads

"Once April is paid, I pretty much have no money left to eat or do anything else."

Samuel Côté is a tenant, and like almost a million other Canadians, he applied for employment insurance after losing his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And like so many others, he's worried he won't have the money to remain in his home, should his landlord ask for the rent.

"Things are looking pretty grim," Côté said.

According to Statistics Canada, 416,000 Quebecers are tenants, and without a source of income, many don't have the savings to dip into to cover future rent payments.

Samuel Côté says he can afford April's rent but not much else, and he is worried what will happen to him. (Submitted by Samuel Côté)

A report released by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives this week highlights that 23 per cent of Quebec households that rent have less than a week of savings to rely on.

"We definitely need to have something put in place to help tenants pay their rent," said Catherine Lussier, a community organizer with the Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU).

The Quebec rental board, the Régie du logement, has suspended all hearings and has put a moratorium on evictions and repossessions — a provision of the public health emergency declared by the provincial government on March 14.

The federal government has also announced financial measures to help Canadians in trouble, including speeding up employment insurance payouts, emergency care benefits and money for parents.

But housing advocates say those measures won't help tenants make the rent, month after month, should the crisis drag on.

Landlords worried, too

While major banks are offering deferred payments for mortgages on a case-by-case basis, that isn't being taken as good news for landlords.

Hans Brouillette, director of public affairs for the landlords' association CORPIQ, says rents still need to be paid. (CBC)

"One thing is sure: we won't have relief," said Hans Brouillette, the director of public affairs for CORPIQ, the largest association of landlords in Quebec.

"We will have to pay those months eventually, including the interest. Definitely, there will be huge problems if the rents aren't paid in April."

The City of Montreal has pushed back its deadline for the payment of the second instalment of property taxes, but that, too, is simply a deferred payment.

The onus remains on the landlord to decide whether to cancel, reduce or push rent deadlines back.

"I'm asking landlords to be very open-minded and to be flexible around rent," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has asked landlords to be flexible about rent payments, given the high number of tenants who have lost their jobs and are stuck at home due to the pandemic. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Rent and measures related to it fall under provincial jurisdiction.

Premier François Legault has yet to directly address the issues raised by tenants, and the Municipal Affairs and Housing Ministry did not reply to requests for comment.

Helping tenants out

Some landlords have already been proactive.

Freelance journalist Jimmy Thompson says his landlord asked him how he was doing and a few days later, she came over with some fresh salmon.

"She came over and asked, 'Would half-rent work for you?'"

"We hadn't asked for a reduction in rent, but we were privately agonizing a bit over finances."

Thompson says his landlord may be the exception, however, not the rule.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have a landlord who is willing to take a hit to her own finances to help out a tenant. And I know many Canadians aren't so fortunate."