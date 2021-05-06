Quebec will make COVID-19 vaccine available to teens aged 12 to 17

Quebec is set to announce it will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to teens after it was approved by Health Canada, sources have told Radio-Canada.

Details are expected at a 1 p.m. news conference. You can watch it here live.

According to Radio-Canada, one of the possibilities being floated is to make a first dose of the vaccine available to teens before the end of the school year and a second upon return in the fall.

The province has already announced a schedule to make vaccines available to all adults in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, Health Canada approved the use of Pfizer's vaccine on teens between the ages of 12 and 15,

The federal regulator had already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those 16 and over, but so far Quebec has only made the vaccine available to teens in hospital or to those with underlying conditions.

The Pfizer vaccine is the first product to be authorized for use in this younger age category. The three other products authorized for use in Canada — AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna — can be given only to people over the age of 18 for now.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, the chief medical adviser at Health Canada, called the new authorization "a significant milestone in Canada's fight against the pandemic" and said it could allow young people to safely return to school and extracurricular activities.

Expanding the vaccination campaign to younger people is viewed by experts as crucial in curbing the spread of the virus.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said last week, prior to the Pfizer vaccine being approved for younger teens, that his aim was to vaccinate 12-to-17 year olds as early as this summer.

But in an interview on Radio-Canada's Tout un matin, he said it would be "mathematically impossible" to make vaccines available to teens by June 24 — the target date the province set for adults — given the limited number of vaccines expected to be available at that time.