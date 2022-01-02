Teen arrested in the Montérégie after series of attempted auto thefts

Quebec provincial police arrested a teenager early Sunday morning for allegedly attempting multiple auto thefts overnight in Les Cèdres, in the Montérégie, about 60 kilometres from Montreal.

The 17-year-old, who does not have a criminal record, is facing charges of attempted auto theft, attempted theft from a vehicle and trespassing. He also received a fine for not following the curfew.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says a man heard a noise and caught the teen off guard when he saw him trying to break into the witness' vehicle at 2.45 a.m. The man then called the police while following the teen from a distance after he ran away.

Once police arrived at the site, they traced the teen's footprints left in a fresh layer of snow and tracked him to the Montée Ménard area.

After carrying out checks, police believe the teen passed through several streets in the Montée Ménard area, from de la Cité des Jeunes Boulevard and Chemin Saint-Dominique to Leduc Street.

Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, spokesperson for the SQ, said all of the vehicles the teen tried to steal were locked at the time of the attempted theft.