Teen driver dies after car crash in Saint-Alexandre, 4 passengers remain in hospital

A 16-year-old has died, two days after he lost control of the car he was driving with four passengers aboard, southeast of Montreal.

The youth was taken off life support Friday, according to provincial police.

His four passengers remain in hospital, recovering from serious injuries while provincial police continue to investigate the incident. Police said is still unknown what caused the violent crash.

The incident occurred on Grande Ligne Road in the town of St-Alexandre, Que., not far from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, about 60 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Three boys and two girls, all aged 16 or 17, were in the car when it went off the road and into a ditch at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police confirmed Thursday that the driver only had a learner's permit, which prohibited him from driving a car without the presence of an adult who has held a licence for at least two years.

Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, a spokesperson for provincial police, said none of the car's occupants had their full driver's licence.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extract the victims from the vehicle. The four passengers were transported to Montreal Children's Hospital. Three were listed in critical condition.