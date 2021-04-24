Quebec Teachers' unions suspend major strike

Two major unions representing more than 73,000 teachers are putting their planned strikes on hold, as they consider the latest government proposal.

In a release Friday evening, the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE), and the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (QPAT) said they received a new proposal, which they will be submitting to their members for review.

Teachers with the unions had gone on strike last week, to express dissatisfaction with collective bargaining negotiations with the province that have gone on for more than a year.

They were set to strike again on April 27, but that strike has now been put on hold.

The groups say they cannot call this an agreement in principle, as not all of their demands have been addressed.

"Contrary to what the minister said, we are not signing anything with a smile," FSE-CSQ President Josée Scalabrini and QPAT President Heidi Yetman wrote in a joint statement.

"What is currently on the table does not fully meet our expectations. It is therefore up to our members to assess this as a whole."

The groups say that while the new proposal addresses some salary concerns, it does not "lighten the workload to the extent that teachers were looking for."