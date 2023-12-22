Quebec teachers' strikes carry on despite one union nearing tentative deal

Teachers will keep striking after one union representing teaching staff and the Quebec government reached a tentative agreement Friday on non-monetary issues.

The Fédération des syndicats de l'Enseignement (FSE-CSQ) said in a post on its Facebook page that it will present the potential deal to its federal council executives this afternoon. Salaries are still up for discussion.

The FSE-CSQ represents 95,000 teachers and is part of the coalition of public sector unions, known as the common front. The union had rejected the government's last offer on Tuesday.

This week, the common front requested a 72-hour negotiation blitz with the government and threatened to launch an unlimited strike in January.

Quebec's offer comes as demonstrations in support of public schools take place in front of Premier François Legault's office in Montreal and in front of the National Assembly in Quebec City.

Sophie Carrier-Laforte, a teacher at Antoine de Saint-Exupéry who comes from a family of educators, says she wants to continue teaching for the next 25 years, but staff need more support.

She says she has accepted that her bank account "will probably go to zero" if the strike continues, but she's thinking of the next cohort of students.

"We want to help them, but if there are 35 kids in the class you cannot do one-on-one work," said Carrier-Laforte. "Teaching is a profession of care, and we want to be able to take care of the kids."

Actor Hubert Proulx is one of several Quebec artists and tv personalities who helped organize Friday's protests.

"The public system of education is completely bleeding," said Proulx, whose child has been stuck at home. "It's very hard right now. I'm trying to teach him stuff, but I'm not a teacher."

Hugo Paquette, a teacher with 20 years of experience, says the government's treatment of teachers throughout the strikes has been "arrogant" and that it's been hurtful to see young teachers leaving the profession.

"After one month, I was thinking the government would be reasonable and stop this," he said. "I'm losing my hope."

FAE negotiations not speeding up

For its part, the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) has not picked up the pace of negotiations with the government, according to union president Mélanie Hubert.

Hubert said Friday that the government has restricted the issues it's willing to discuss, which is stalling talks.

The FAE, which represents 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in the province, have been picketing since Nov. 23. It rejected Quebec's latest offer Wednesday evening, calling it a "smoke screen" with significant setbacks on its demands.

"The other federation has its own objectives relative to its own reality. This doesn't take away anything from our own demands and the difficulties we experience on the ground daily," Hubert said in an online video addressed to union members on Friday morning.

She says the FAE is "determined to reach an agreement but not at whatever price," adding that union negotiators would be available during the holiday period to speak with the government if need be.