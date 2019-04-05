Taxi drivers to converge on downtown Montreal in protest against reforms

Quebec taxi drivers, angry about a government proposal to overhaul their industry, are planning to protest across the province Friday.

The biggest demonstration is expected in Montreal, where cab drivers from several regions are expected to converge upon the downtown core later this morning.

They will then hold a demonstration in front of the Transport Ministry offices on René-Levesque Boulevard.

Industry representatives are asking taxi operators who can't make it to Montreal to hold events in their own regions.

Taxi drivers argue the law would bankrupt an industry already struggling under the weight of competing ride-hailing services. They say they are most concerned about what is going to happen to their permits.

Under the existing rules, all taxis must have a permit, which cost upwards of $100,000. But the new legislation would abolish those permits, making them worthless.

Yesterday, a planned meeting between the industry and the ministry was cancelled because the taxi operators didn't think any real decision makers would be present.