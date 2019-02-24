Quebec taxi industry bands together to push for fair deal under CAQ's promised reforms

Two Quebec taxi drivers' unions have joined forces with a league of taxi permit owners to present a united front to Transport Minister François Bonnardel as he prepares to implement sweeping reforms to the industry.

Bonnardel promised this week that he would put an end to the Uber pilot project in the province and implement changes that would "modernize" the taxi industry and level the playing field.

For years, members of the taxi industry have complained that the government allowed ridesharing apps like Uber to get the upper hand by failing to regulate their business.

Bonnardel said his plan was to create a more "equitable" system that also promotes innovation.

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel has promised to reform the taxi industry in order to level the playing field. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

He accused the former Liberal government of "pushing back important decisions" instead of "fixing the problems in the industry once and for all," and emphasized how reform would ensure a fairer system.

"Everyone has to play by the same rules," said Bonnardel.

On Sunday, members of the taxi industry came together to discuss the future of their business.

"There is a real threat right now that we're trying to face, but instead of facing it every association alone in its corner, what we're trying to do is put ourselves all together," said Kamal Sabbah, of the Montreal taxi owners association.

At the meeting, many drivers expressed an openness to switch to an Uber-style system, so long as they're fairly compensated for expensive taxi permits.

Hervé Jerome, a former driver and owner of a taxi permit, told CBC that the government needs to be willing to buy back devalued permits at above-market prices.

"I have a permit I tried to sell. Nobody wants to buy because there's no future for taxis," he said.

The Transport Ministry issued a statement in response to CBC's request for comment Sunday, saying that the industry will be consulted as the new law takes shape.