Quebec offering $250M to compensate taxi drivers

Quebec is offering $250 million to compensate taxi drivers in the Montreal, Quebec City and Gatineau areas whose permit value dropped in the last four years.

The funds, announced by the government Friday afternoon, aim to make up for the loss of value caused largely by ride-sharing services such as Uber.

The aide for taxi permit owners will vary depending on where they work.

It will range from $47,000 per permit for owners in Montreal, to $2,800 for an owner in Buckingham in Western Quebec. Owners in Quebec City will get $32,800.

The compensation is available for owners who held their permits between April 1, 2014, and March 27, 2018.

If the same permit is held between different owners, the amount will be divided according to the amount of time the permit was held by each person.

In addition to this aide, every permit owner across the province who held a permit up to March 27 of this year will receive $1,000, regardless of their location.

Protests over Uber

The province is also announcing further aide to help modernize the taxi industry, and merge certain taxi agglomerations.

In December, the Quebec government announced it would provide $44 million over five years to help modernize the province's taxi industry as it struggles to compete with the ride-hailing app Uber.

Taxi drivers take part in an anti-Uber protest at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in February 2016. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

The Ministry of Transport estimates the value of a permit in Montreal at just under $106,000. That's down from almost $178,000 in 2014-2015, which is approximately when Uber arrived in the province.

In 2016, taxi drivers held protests in Montreal against Uber, saying the company would have a negative impact on their business.