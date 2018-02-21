Taxes, rebates and fees: What's changing in Quebec in 2020

The new year means changes for your tax bill and your bottom line.

Armed with a hefty surplus, the Coalition Avenir Québec government is offering up a number of goodies for the coming year.

Here's a breakdown of what will be different in Quebec in 2020, from taxes and rebates (and fee increases too).

Family allowance

Quebec's new family allowance, available to those with one or more dependent children under 18, comes into effect in January, two years earlier than originally promised.

Families will receive, on average, an additional $779. For an estimate on how much you will receive, the Quebec government has set up a calculator tool.

No more sliding-scale daycare fees

The CAQ's promised return to a single-fee system for public daycare will be retroactive to the beginning of 2019.

The amount of money back will depend on the income of the parents. The rebate only applies to tax credits for subsidized daycares.

It will mean an average savings of $1,100 for 140,000 families.

Families of children with disabilities who require special care will also receive an additional $652 per month.

You'll be paying less in school taxes

The CAQ government has committed to harmonizing school-tax rates across the province. The goal is to have a single rate by July 2021.

By then, homeowners across the province will be paying a tax rate that equals the lowest effective rate in the province from 2018-2019.

The savings will depend on where you live. For instance, the owner of a home valued at $270,000 in Montreal will save $179 a year by 2021, while an owner of a home of the same value in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean will save $500.

Minimum wage going up

Quebec's minimum wage will climb to $13.10 an hour on May 1 — an increase of 60 cents, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday.

Service industry workers who work for tips, such as bartenders and restaurant servers, will see their salaries rise by 40 cents per hour, to $10.45.

The CAQ campaigned on a promise to increase the minimum wage year over year, working toward $15 per hour by 2023.

Hydro-Québec rebate

Hydro rates will be frozen as of April 1, 2020, and the increases for the four following years will be limited to the rate of inflation.

You will also receive money if you were a Hydro account holder in 2018 or 2019.

Residential customers will receive an average of about $60, though the exact amount issued to each customer will be known in January.

Hospital parking capped

Starting in the spring of 2020, hospital parking fees will be capped at around $7 to $10, depending on the region. The first two hours will be free.

Right now, in some places parking fees cost more than $20.