Quebec tables controversial housing bill with focus on evictions, lease transfers

Tenant rights groups and landlord associations are criticizing the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ)'s newly tabled housing legislation.

Bill 31 proposes several changes to leases, including modifying eviction procedure and lease assignments, also known as lease transfers. It was tabled Friday as the National Assembly goes into recess for the summer and won't be debated until fall.

Quebec's minister responsible for housing says she knows the bill will be controversial, but she believes it covers major concerns for both tenants and landlords.

"Tenants aren't happy. Landlords aren't happy…. but I think it's quite balanced," Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau said.

Owners of new buildings can increase the rent as much as they want for the first five years. Now, landlords would have to disclose the maximum increase for those years in their leases.

It also restricts evictions by placing the burden of proof on landlords.Tenants who don't respond to an eviction notice will be assumed to have refused, and owners would then have to go to the housing tribunal and plead their case for eviction. Currently, a tenant who doesn't respond to an eviction notice is assumed to accept it.

WATCH | What are your rights as a tenant in Quebec?:

What are my rights as a renter in Quebec? Duration 7:47 We cut through the legalese to bring you answers to questions you may not even know you should be asking. Can my landlord kick me out for renovations? Does my landlord have to show me the previous tenant’s rent? Are rent decreases possible? While Quebec has rules for protecting renters, tenants have to be pretty savvy to wade through misinformation, bureaucracy and language barriers when learning about the law.

Required compensation for those evicted will also be higher, as landlords would be forced to pay them up to one month's rent per year of continuous residence in the dwelling.

The most controversial provision in the bill deals with lease assignments. Bill 31 would allow a landlord to reject any request for a lease transfer without specifying why — and then cancel the lease.

Lease assignments as rent control

Tenant rights groups say it could exacerbate the housing crisis by allowing landlords to dramatically increase rent for a new renter, and it's become common for people to rely on lease transfers to limit rent hikes.

"Considering there is a spike in the rents, there is a lot of rent increase. This is one of the ways tenants can protect the affordability of the rent," said community organizer with the housing group Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU) Catherine Lussier.

"By removing it, we're accepting that rents will go higher and higher."

Catherine Lussier, community organizer with the housing group Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU), said Bill 31 is a setback for tenant rights. (CBC/Rowan Kennedy)

Duranceau says it isn't up to tenants to control rent increases.

She says it infringes on landlords' property rights for tenants to "shop for bargains" on apartments as lease assignments were designed to let tenants out of a lease early.

"The measure isn't meant to be for tenants to decide which tenant succeeds them," she said.

"The landlord owns the building, they invested in it and took the risks, and it should be up to them to decide who lives there."

Duranceau said landlords still have to fill out Section G of a lease, which indicates how much the previous tenant paid per month. A tenant can then ask the provincial rental board to fix the rent retroactively based on the old rent within 10 days of signing the lease.

She told Radio-Canada's Tout un matin that tenants should assume good faith for the landlord since there's no way to verify that the information was filled out correctly.

LISTEN | Montreal-area rents may rise up to 30 per cent over the next two years:

Daybreak Montreal 14:56 Montreal-area rents may rise up to 30% over the next two years, says the CMHC The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation predicts the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment could increase by 30% over the next two years. That's compared to Montreal prices in 2022. Daybreak host Sean Henry speaks with Amy Darwish, a coordinator with the Comité d'action de Parc-Extension, and with Cédric Dussault, a spokesperson at Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec.

Québec Solidaire launched an online petition demanding the CAQ back down on its intention to block lease assignments.

"It's not acceptable. By allowing landlords to block lease assignments, the CAQ government favours landlords to the detriment of tenants," says the petition.

"Not only are lease assignments a legal and legitimate way for tenants to get out of their lease when they have to move, but they allow new tenants to find housing at a reasonable price, without suffering excessive increases."

Landlord association disappointed

Martin Messier, the president of the Quebec Landlords Association, said the only advantage for landlords coming out of Bill 31 is the end of lease assignments.

"The bill is a bit of a nightmare for landlords. It fails to see that there is a right of ownership for landlords, going as far as saying that landlords have to prove that they are of good faith," he said.

"For us, it goes way too far."

Landlords will have to expend more money and energy to demonstrate good faith when wanting to evict a tenant, which Messier says makes things more complicated for them.

Messier said landlords have been pushing the government to change regulations around security deposits and rent increases for major repairs "for a long time" and was disappointed not to see those addressed in the tabled bill.

"We're disappointed in the fact that they didn't address our main issues, and we see for the tenants that they feel like it's not enough so we're really at odds with each other," said Messier.

LISTEN | What to expect with this year's rent hikes in Quebec: