Quebec suspect in decades-old murder and sex assault may have other victims, police say

Quebec provincial police say they believe a Granby, Que., man charged this week in the murder and sexual assault of a junior college student 22 years ago may have had other victims.

Marc-André Grenon, 47, was charged Thursday with the first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault of Guylaine Potvin, 19, in April 2000.

He was also charged with attempted murder and sexual assault in a separate, violent attack that took place in Quebec City in July 2000, in which the victim was left for dead but survived.

Police said their investigation leads them to believe there are other victims — including minors — connected to Grenon.

"We know that Mr. Grenon had residences in several places in Quebec, particularly in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, in Quebec City, in Lanaudière, in the greater Montreal area, in the Montérégie and in the Eastern Townships," said SQ spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

Police say they are treating the cases as possibly linked to a serial offender, and they have released photos of the suspect over the years so that other potential victims may recognize him.

On Friday, police released photos of the accused over the years so that any potential victims might recognize him. (Submitted by Sûreté du Québec)

His arrest is the first made by the police's cold case squad since it was beefed up with more resources in 2018.

Grenon remains detained until his next court appearance on Nov. 21.