Quebec Superior Court grants 5-month extension for Ottawa to revise medically assisted dying law

Quebec Superior Court has granted the federal government a five-month extension to revise its legislation on medical assistance in dying, giving Ottawa until just before Christmas to comply with a provincial court ruling.

It's the second extension granted by the Quebec court since it found parts of both the federal and provincial legislation unconstitutional last September.

That ruling struck down a provision that allows only individuals whose natural deaths are "reasonably foreseeable" to be eligible to end their lives with a doctor's help.

In a written decision released Monday, Justice Frederic Bachand wrote that Ottawa will have until Dec. 18 to make the necessary changes — allowing a delay requested by federal lawyers last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quebec government simply allowed the problematic provision to drop in March.

A bill revising the federal law was still at the initial stage of the legislative process when the House of Commons adjourned due to the pandemic in mid-March.