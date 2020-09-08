Quebec allowed to restrict who can access online learning, court rules

A Superior Court judge has decided not to temporarily loosen restrictions on who can access distance learning in Quebec.

A group of Montreal parents had filed a request for safeguard order as part of a lawsuit against the Quebec government.

The parents were hoping the order would have allowed their children to learn online even though they didn't qualify for a medical exemption from Quebec's mandatory attendance requirements.

Tuesday's decision does not affect the lawsuit itself, which argues the Quebec government is violating the rights of the plaintiffs by forcing them to send their children to school despite the risks of COVID-19.

More to come.