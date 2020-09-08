Quebec allowed to restrict who can access online learning, court rules
A Superior Court judge has decided not to temporarily loosen restrictions on which school children can access distance learning in Quebec.
Judge rejects request filed by parents whose children didn't qualify for medical exemption
A Superior Court judge has decided not to temporarily loosen restrictions on who can access distance learning in Quebec.
A group of Montreal parents had filed a request for safeguard order as part of a lawsuit against the Quebec government.
The parents were hoping the order would have allowed their children to learn online even though they didn't qualify for a medical exemption from Quebec's mandatory attendance requirements.
Tuesday's decision does not affect the lawsuit itself, which argues the Quebec government is violating the rights of the plaintiffs by forcing them to send their children to school despite the risks of COVID-19.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.