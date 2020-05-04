Quebec day camps get green light to open this summer

Quebec's day camps will be allowed to open on schedule this summer, but with more supervision and other measures in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Premier François Legault said that for camps to meet the new ratio of counsellors to campers, which he says is about twice as high as in past years, they are looking to hire more people.

"I encourage teenagers and young adults to become monitors," said Legault at his regular news conference in Montreal Thursday. "It's a great experience."

Legault said that it's not likely camps will be able to fill all the available positions, as they will be competing with the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit.

"We'll probably have to put some money to make sure the summer camps are available for all the kids," he said.

More infections likely

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, said "it's almost impossible" to prevent new infections at camp but "the impact of the cases is going to be low."

Since young people develop serious effects of COVID-19 only in extremely rare cases, he said that parents should feel free to send their children to camp as long as they are healthy and not immunocompromised.

"Kids need to be deconfined," Arruda said, and that the province needed to start reopening activities for children. "It's part of their development."

He said the camps will have to create "bubbles" of campers, essentially small groups of children and counsellors, that will keep their distance from other groups.

Campers will not be required to wear a mask, he said.

Day camps will open on June 22. Sleepaway camps remain closed until the 2021 season.