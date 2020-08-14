University students in Quebec want a refund on service fees

Industrial engineering graduate student Goutham Polisetty is minding his budget after losing his job in March due to the pandemic.

He says many non-tuition fees charged to his student account this term are unnecessary.

"I used to have 24-hour access to the site, but now I have no idea what to do," Polisetty said. "We learn — and use — a lot of new software in my program and I have an old laptop... I can't borrow my friend's computer for school forever."

Although Concordia is gradually reopening its campuses, Polisetty says he won't have access to the computer labs because he isn't pursuing research.

Yet, he's still required to pay over $500 dollars in compulsory fees for services that he can't easily obtain this fall.

Undergraduate Sheila Ansah says she normally saves between $500 and $600 by borrowing textbooks from the library, which she can no longer do if professors require students to buy e-books.

Political science major Sheila Ansah says being billed for unused university services is an unnecessary financial and mental strain. (Submitted by Sheila Ansah) "I live with four people at home so going to a library that I actually pay for is useful," Ansah said. "Now that I can't use the library… I also have to work at home."

No refund unless services 'completely unavailable'

Both Concordia and McGill University plan to charge students non-tuition fees unless services become "completely unavailable" this semester.

"Almost all our existing services continue to be offered through online and phone channels, and in person when possible," wrote Concordia spokesperson Vannina Maestracci. "We've also added new services for the fall created specifically to support students."

Jade Marcil, president of the Quebec Student Union (QSU), said student associations across the province have raised this issue with their universities to no avail.

"We're currently asking the university to ask for money from the ministry so it could cover those fees and students wouldn't have to," Marcil said. "The ministry has helped universities for other things in the past. If we don't use a service, we shouldn't pay for it."

The QSU first had a meeting with Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann in July to discuss compensation.

It's expecting a second meeting with the minister now that most universities have confirmed they won't refund fees.

In a statement, the minister's office told CBC News it understands students' concerns and it's "doing [its] best to make sure they start out their fall semester on the right foot."

Ansah says that if in-person classes and services resume in the winter term, she will gladly pay the fees for that period.

"For domestic and international students especially, I think they have a responsibility to hear us out," she said. "Their main priority should be to help students. We're all at a loss and we should just work together to make sure that this upcoming half year is flexible for everybody."