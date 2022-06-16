Tornado watches in effect for the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Western Quebec

Severe thunderstorms are expected across Quebec with forecasters warning there is a potential for tornados in western Quebec and parts of the Laurentians and Lanaudière.

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for intense storms, which will bring powerful wind gusts and heavy downpours, on top of lightning strikes. People are advised to seek shelter when they hear thunder.

While it is likely to remain a thunderstorm in the greater Montreal area, other parts of the province should be on the lookout for more extreme weather.

Environment Canada has put several areas under tornado watch, including both the Laurentians and Lanaudière regions — including Mont-Tremblant, Lachute and Saint-Jérôme — and parts of Western Quebec, around Pontiac and Gatineau.

If Environment Canada believes a tornado is likely to occur (or is occurring), it will upgrade to a tornado warning. Currently, it is only a tornado watch, which means a tornado is a possibility.

The weather comes just weeks after a major storm battered parts of the province, causing wide-spread damage and leaving hundreds of thousands without power, especially in the Ottawa area.