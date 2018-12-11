SUVs top list of Quebec's most stolen vehicles

If you drive a 2017 Acura MDX, make sure to lock the door.

The SUV tops a list of the most vehicles in Quebec this year released today by the Insurance Bureau of Canada report.

Here are the top ten vehicles stolen in Quebec this year:

2017 Acura MDX 4DR 4WD.

2015 Toyota 4Runner 4DR 4WD.

2017 Honda CR-V 4DR AWD.

2016 Toyota 4Runner 4DR 4WD.

2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4DR 4WD.

2017 Honda Pilot 4DR 4WD.

2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4DR 4WD.

2016 Honda Pilot 4DR 4WD.

2015 Toyota Prius V 5DR.

2016 Toyota Prius V 5DR.

George Iny, director of the Automobile Protection Association, a consumer rights group, says the fact that these vehicles are mostly SUVs gives an indication of where they might end up.

Stolen vehicles are often either broken up into different parts and sold, or exported overseas and sold as a whole unit.

"All of the top vehicles on the insurance bureau list for Quebec are export-type models," Iny said in an interview.

"They're vehicles that are in tight supply in other markets overseas, but where there's a ready demand."

To remedy the export of cars stolen in Quebec, Iny suggests stricter control of the ports.

"To counter the theft of these vehicles, you would need more effective control of the ports. A hundred percent, or something close to it for any container that could contain a vehicle. "

CAA-Québec urges caution

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for CAA-Québec said car owners can limit the risk of having their car stolen, emphasizing that a little precaution could deter thieves.

Here are some tips from the organization: