Quebec still missing more than 1,300 teachers

Nearly 500 full-time or part-time teachers have joined the ranks of various school service centres in Quebec over the past week, according to the most recent data released on Tuesday, but 1,331 are still missing.

In a statement published Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Education said 217 regular full-time positions and 1,114 other part-time positions were still to be filled, compared to 334 full-time positions and 1,495 other part-time positions which were unfilled a week ago.

In presenting its data, the Ministry was keen to point out that "a vacancy does not systematically mean that a teacher is missing from a class."

"Until the position is filled by an incumbent, the school service centre or school board provides solutions to maintain service," such as hiring substitutes or adding tasks to teachers, the ministry said.

A few days before the start of the new school year, Education Minister Bernard Drainville called on retired teachers and people who might want to try their hand at teaching, when he had to find candidates to fill more than 8,500 teaching positions.

Asked last week whether there was indeed an adult in each class at the start of the school year, Drainville replied that if there wasn't, he would know.

"I haven't had any reports so far of a class where there wasn't at least one adult. I didn't have a report on that. I imagine that I would have had if that had been the case," he said.

WATCH | Quebec in the midst of a classroom staffing crisis:

What's behind Quebec's teacher shortage? Duration 3:28 The province is in the midst of a classroom staffing crisis and there's no simple solution.

In a statement on Tuesday, Drainville tipped his hat to the various school teams that helped fill the positions.

"I would like to once again warmly thank the staff of the 72 school service centres and school boards, as well as all the school teams who worked so hard last week for the start of the new school year. Your efforts have made it possible to significantly reduce the number of vacancies. We continue to work on finding solutions to overcome this shortage," he wrote.