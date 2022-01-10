Quebec stepmom appeals sentence to serve at least 13 years in death of Granby girl

A Quebec woman is appealing her life sentence without possibility of parole for 13 years, Radio-Canada has learned.

She was convicted of second-degree murder and forcible confinement in the death of her seven-year-old stepdaughter in Granby, Que.

Her sentence was handed down on Dec. 17, about a week after the 38-year-old woman was convicted in a Trois-Rivières courthouse, 140 kilometres north of Granby.

A conviction for second-degree murder automatically carries a life sentence with no possibility of parole for at least 10 years.

The accused had 30 days after her sentencing to appeal the decision. The woman's defence lawyers are planning to file the appeal Monday, requesting a stay of proceedings or a new trial, Radio-Canada says.

The child died in the spring of 2019 — and her death sent shock waves through the province, sparking public outcry and prompting an inquiry into Quebec's youth protection system.

The girl's father pleaded guilty to forcible confinement. He was sentenced to four years last week.

Names are witheld in this story due to a publication ban.